Rain & storms ahead of a cold front for Columbus area before the weekend

SEVERE T-STORM WATCH IN EFFECT:

This is until 9pm tonight for Crawford, Knox, Marion, and Morrow counties.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers and storms around south of front, low 70

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, rain and storms ahead of cold front, high 85

Friday: Early AM shower, partly cloudy, high 83

Saturday: Partly sunny, PM rain showers, high 83

Sunday: Rain & storms likely, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been another hot and humid day today, the cold front lies to our north, and near it we have been ingredients for showers and t-storms to form. In fact, the threat for some stronger to severe storms remains this evening through sunset mainly north, closer to US-30 and north. This is the area that has the severe t-storm watch through 9pm.

Showers and storms should weaken but not completely disappear overnight as lows will only drop to around 70. As we head into the day on Thursday rain and storm chances will ramp up again with the cold front slowly working its way into the area. This will give us the potential for some stronger storms again. I think the addition of more clouds should keep the severe threat quite low.

Rain and storm chances will continue into Thursday evening after highs near normal in the middle 80s. Friday showers will be possible early, but mainly south/southeast with partly cloudy skies expected and highs in the lower 80s.

Saturday a frontal boundary will lift north into the area, bringing an unsettled pattern back into the area. This will bring back rain chances later on Saturday with highs in the lower 80s. We will see better chances of rain and storms on Sunday with highs in the middle 80s. The warm front will be north of us on Monday as well with storms scattered to the south of the front with highs in the middle 80s.

The system will slide a cold front slowly towards us on Tuesday and Wednesday keeping rain in our forecast with highs in the middle to upper 80s as the front slowly tracks through our area and washes out by the middle of next week.

-Dave