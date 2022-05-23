QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 51

Tuesday: Partly sunny, high 73

Wednesday: Sct’d PM Storms, high 82

Thursday: On/off T-Showers, high 80

Friday: Some showers, high 74

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

After a cooler than normal and rather cloudy day with clouds from a system to our south, we will stay mainly cloudy tonight with temps slowly falling. Expect number to fall back to the middle 50s by midnight and eventually drop to the lower 50s to upper 40s by daybreak on Tuesday.

Tuesday we will see a bit of sunshine, and a slightly warmer day with temps a few degrees below normal in the lower 70s. Things will get a bit more active for the mid to late week, as rain will be moving into our area, starting mainly in the 2nd half of the day on Wednesday. Expect scattered storms in the afternoon into the evening on Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s.

Warmer air will continue to surge into the area ahead of another slow moving cold front. This will lead to a surge of warm moist air, and possible heavy downpours through the time period between Wednesday-Thursday. We will also have some scattered storms as well. Highs on Thursday will climb to around 80 after a mild start in the middle 60s.

Showers will persist for at least early Friday with highs a bit cooler, and just below normal in the middle to lower 70s on Friday. Expect partly sunny skies with clearing expected on Saturday and highs back at normal in the middle 70s. More sunshine is expected as high pressure passes through our area on Sunday with highs in the lower 80s.

We will be a bit warmer for Memorial Day Monday with partly cloudy skies again and highs in the middle to upper 80s.

-Dave