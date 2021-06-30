Rain & storm chances ahead of a cold front for the Columbus area

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers & pop-up storms, muggy, low 70

Thursday: Rain & storms with cold front, some heavy rain possible, high 80

Friday: Partly cloudy, isolated late day shower, high 78

Saturday: Partly cloudy, isolated t-shower late, high 80

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been a mild and muggy day with rain and storms around the area. More storms are popping up this evening, and more rain and storms will be expected through the evening and overnight hours tonight. Outside of the rain cooled air we will be in the middle 80s but cooling to the 70s with rain.

Overnight expect showers and storms, some of which could produce gusty winds, mainly before sunset, and heavy rain will be a threat through the evening and overnight with many of these storms, lows will drop to near 70.

Thursday we will see showers and storms moving through our area as a cold front slowly works its way south, it will bring up the heavy rainfall chances during the day with the rain ending by Thursday evening as the cold front starts to push south. Highs on Thursday will be below normal near 80.

Friday expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s with a brisk north breeze, expect a few pop-up showers possible in the cooler airmass on Friday afternoon to early evening. Things will start to slowly warm up heading into the weekend with temps near 80 on Saturday, with an isolated late day pop-up. Sunday should be warmer with more sunshine and highs in the middle 80s. We will be back above normal and quite warm on Monday close to 90.

Tuesday and Wednesday we begin to see pop-up showers and storms returning, mainly later in the days with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

-Dave