Rain, some storms, gusty winds, and warm temps heading into the weekend

SEVERE T-STORM WARNING TIL 615p for Delaware, Franklin, Madison, Union counties.

Expect winds to 60mph, small hail. Storms are moving east-northeast at 55-65mph

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Sct’d evening rain and storms, mostly cloudy, low 63

Friday: Sct’d rain & storms, some gusty winds, high 76

Saturday: Chance storms, high 77

Sunday: Rain & storms likely later, high 79

Monday: Chance showers, high 68

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

Expect showers and storms this evening early as line moving out of Indiana will continue to move east northeast into our area. This line will bring storms north of I-70 with showers mainly to the south as it moves though. The biggest threat besides lightning will be some stronger gusty winds as this line moves though our area.

After midnight temps will fall from the middle 60s to lower 60s with mostly cloudy skies, and a muggy night ahead. We will see some patchy showers forming by daybreak on Friday with lows in the lower 60s. We will have mostly cloudy skies through the morning with the winds increasing.

As the frontal boundary to our north slowly sags south on Friday, we will see isolated pop-up storms south of it, that will increase in coverage along the boundary during the mid afternoon hours to the north, to rush hour in the city, to just before sunset to the south. This boundary could bring some storms with strong gusty winds as well.

Friday night, things will quiet down a bit as the front will lay in the south by the Ohio River. Expect lows near 60 on Friday night. Saturday the frontal boundary will lift back north as a warm front, so temps will remain in the middle to upper 70s with a few storms again.

Sunday will start off warm and muggy in the lower 60s with a few pop-ups early, but better chances of showers and storms later, some could produce some strong gusty winds and heavy rainfall again as the cold front pushes south, slowly. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to close to 80.

Monday as the system starts to pull away from us, we will be on the backside of the low, and will have a few isolated showers in our area again on Monday, with temps in the upper 60s. Expect that system to slowly move to the east coast, and we will see some clearing on Tuesday with highs in the lower 70s.

Temps will warm into the lower to middle 70s on Wednesday and Thursday with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

-Dave