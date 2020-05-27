Rain, some storms, and a cool down before May ends

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers late, low 66

Thursday: Chance showers and storms, high 83

Friday: Rain & storms with cold front, high 78

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 72

Sunday: Sunny, brisk, high 70

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

We have continued with a mix of clouds today, with temps still running about 8+ degrees above normal for this time of the year. We will continue to see humidity ramping up and rain chances will increase tomorrow and Friday.

We will be watching as remnant moisture from Tropical Depression Bertha will make its way up into eastern Ohio in the morning. There will then be a break in the rain during the mid morning, then more storms will return in the afternoon from the southwest. We will see more scattered storms on Thursday with highs again in the lower 80s.

Friday will have the best chance of rain and storms with a cold front moving towards and through our area with highs in the upper 70s. Rain will end by Friday evening, with temps falling into the middle 50s.

Saturday will start off nice and get better through the day with highs in the lower 70s. We will see beautiful conditions behind the front. Temps will start near 50 on Sunday and climb to 70 in the afternoon. We will see more sunshine early next week with highs near 70 on Monday.

Tuesday and Wednesday more clouds will return with highs in the mid 70s on Tuesday and lower 80s on Wednesday.

-Dave