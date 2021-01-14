Rain & snow showers return with a cold front for the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds increase, showers later tonight, low 36

Friday: AM Rain showers, some breaks in clouds midday, snow showers later, high 39

Saturday: Scattered snow showers, high 37

Sunday: Snow flurries, high 35

Monday: Mostly cloudy, high 35

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It has been a very nice day for mid-January with highs running about 10 degrees above normal for this time of the year. We will continue to see the cold front to our west this evening with rain showers moving into the area well after midnight.

Temps tonight will fall into the upper 30s by midnight and only the middle 30s by daybreak with rain arriving in time for the morning commute. I expect rain showers to push through our area during the morning and moving east by lunch as some clearing breaks out.

This will be enough to push temps back up to the upper 30s on Friday before the cooler more seasonal air arrives Friday night. Mainly after sunset is when we are going to see the chance of snow showers in our area. We could see some very minor accumulations overnight, generally less than a 1/4″ of snow.

Saturday it will remain seasonal and cloudy with scattered snow showers and highs only in the middle to upper 30s. Sunday will be a bit cooler with flurries and highs in the middle 30s. Next week, clouds will be the rule on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the middle to upper 30s.

Another system will arrive the middle to late part of next work week, with some rain showers later on Wednesday with some wet snow showers mixed in Wednesday evening. Highs will be in the upper 30s. Thursday a warm front will lift north briefly before a cold front arrives with rain showers and then snow late, highs will be in the lower 40s.

-Dave