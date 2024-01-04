QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 20

Friday: Partly cloudy, more clouds later, high 39

Saturday: Snow to rain, to wet mix, high 38

Sunday: Chance wet mix, high 38

Monday: Partly sunny, high 40

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It has been a cooler day today as expected behind a cold front with temps running a couple of degrees below normal today. Tonight, skies will start to clear, with temps falling back into the lower 20s to upper teens with light to calm winds by daybreak.

Friday will start off with some sunshine and some clouds, little to no wind, and a bit of a bite in the air. Sunshine will help temps climb back to the upper 30s during the day on Friday with clouds increasing late. Expect mainly cloudy skies overnight into Saturday morning.

Well after midnight we will begin to see the leading edge of moisture moving in from the southwest, and should begin as snow showers, but as the low is projected to track well south of our area, this activity will be broken overnight. Most of our area will start with less than a half inch of snowfall on Saturday.

As temps warm, precipitation will transition to a wet mix and then cold rain. This activity will taper off as some wet snow showers by Saturday night. Most of the area in total will see less than 1″ of snowfall, but mixed with above freezing temps, and rain, these numbers will be tamped down.

Sunday a secondary wave will work through with some light wet snow showers expected again. This may add about another half inch of snow, but again, with temps in the upper 30s and rain mixed in, the totals will appear to be less. Monday will be a relatively quiet day with partly sunny skies and highs around 40. Overnight, a much larger system will form to our west, and we will see winds picking up, and rain developing locally.

Rain will pick up along with winds, and warmer temps on Tuesday as we will be back up into the upper 40s. This system will be watched closely, as large snowfall totals are expected to our west in Indiana. The last day or so of data has pushed this closer to Ohio. As of now, it does appear on the backside we will have breezy conditions and wet snow on Wednesday with highs back near normal in the upper 30s. Slow clearing will be expected for next Thursday with highs in the lower 40s.

-Dave