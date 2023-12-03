DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT THIS MORNING:

Dense fog advisory in effect until 10am for several counties in our area. Winds will pick up from west to east late morning, and this should thin fog.

The Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Delaware, Hardin, Logan, Madison, & Union counties.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy, afternoon showers, breezy, high 51

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 36

Monday: Mostly cloudy, high 45

Tuesday: Rain likely, high 43

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high 40

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Sunday Morning,

It is a very mild start to the day today with temps generally in the 40s. Some areas running roughly 12-16 degrees above normal to start the morning. Today we will watch as additional showers move toward our area with winds picking up today with highs in the lower 50s.

Most of the showers will return by late morning to mid-afternoon as a low tracks across the northwest to north part of our state. Expect winds to relax a bit as the low moves away tonight with clouds left in its wake. Temps will not be bad tonight only dropping to the middle 30s.

Mostly cloudy skies will be the rule on Monday with high temps right about normal in the middle 40s. Rain showers will return overnight Monday into Tuesday with temps in the lower 30s. It is possible that we could have some light rain showers mixing with some wet snow showers early on Tuesday with no accumulations expected.

Tuesday will be a wet day with rain likely, and highs in the lower 40s. Showers will end late Tuesday with lows dropping to the lower 30s. Wednesday skies will slowly start to clear a bit with temps only near 40. More sunshine will return for Thursday with above normal temps in the upper 40s.

Friday sunshine will be the rule early with clouds increasing late in the day, with highs in the lower 50s. Rain showers will return for next Saturday as a cold front approaches our area, with highs still mild in the lower 50s.

-Dave