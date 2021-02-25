Rain showers, warmer temps set to return for the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mixed clouds, cool, low 24

Friday: Partly cloudy, more clouds late, rain overnight, high 47

Saturday: Morning rain, some clearing later, high 54

Sunday: Chance of rain, high 57

Monday: Partly cloudy, high 43

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It has been a nice day today after a cool start temps zoomed back to normal in the low to mid 40s this afternoon. Tonight we will have scattered clouds around the area, temps that will fall off quickly. Numbers will be in the lower 30s to upper 20s by midnight as clouds increase.

By daybreak on Friday, skies will start to clear out a bit more again, with temps in the low to mid 20s to start, with numbers cruising back into the mid to upper 40s during the day. Clouds will increase Friday evening with rain showers moving in from the south Friday night.

Friday night temps will remain in the upper 30s with rain showers increasing into Saturday morning. Temps will climb to the middle 50s on Saturday with skies breaking a bit during the day. Saturday night another round of showers will move through into early Sunday morning.

Sunday will start in the lower 40s and when the rain cuts out, we will see mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s. Another round of showers will return Sunday night into early Monday, and then cooler air will return for Monday with highs in the lower 40s.

We will see our coolest day it appears on Tuesday where a chilly start, and clouds will keep temps in the lower 40s. More sunshine on Wednesday should push us back into the lower 50s. We will stay near 50 for Thursday with a few more clouds.

-Dave