QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds, rain later, high 45

Tonight: Light rain showers, low 37

Wednesday: Some AM showers, mostly cloudy, windy, warmer, rain later, high 75

Thursday: Scattered rain, breezy, high at midnight 66, daytime high 57

Friday: Mostly cloudy, colder, high 49

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 55

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good evening and happy Tuesday!

As a warm front lifts into the area tonight, we’ll see a southeasterly shift in wind and more moisture move into the area. This moisture will show up in the form of increasing clouds through the evening and then rain overnight.

Rain showers will move in as early as 6-9 p.m., and stay light overnight. A southeasterly shift in wind means warmer air on the move and will help to keep temperatures above freezing. The chilly showers will continue into the early morning hours as lows fall to the mid to upper 30s.

Showers will wrap up as we approach sunrise Wednesday morning. We’ll stay under a mostly cloudy sky through the day as the southerly wind picks up to speeds over 10-20 mph with wind gusts up wards of 40-50 mph. The good news with this it that it will aid in quickly bringing up temperatures to the mid 70s, but it will be very wind for anyone wanting to experience the spring like warmup.

Another round of showers will move in Wednesday night with a cold front. With warmer air in place, and added forcing from the front, we will see a few thunderstorms and wind gusts reach 40-45 mph.

Behind the front, colder air will start to filter in. This will lead to temperatures dropping through the day on Thursday after reaching a midnight high in the mid 60s.

Have a great rest of your day!

-Liz