QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Patchy drizzle & showers, low 44

Today: Early morning showers, mixed clouds later, high 60

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 47

Sunday: Rain showers likely, high 64

Monday: Rain showers expected, high 67

Tuesday: Partly sunny, high 61

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, then chance for showers, high 64

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Saturday!

It’s a soggy start to the day, but won’t be a washout of a weekend.

Early this morning, we’ll see light rain showers and cooler, more seasonal temperatures. After sunrise, showers will start to clear and some clouds will clear out shortly after. Temperatures will be a little cooler than normal and top off around 60 degrees.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be cool and fall down to the mid to upper 40s.

Tomorrow, our attention will shift to a warm front lifting into the area. We’ll have a dry start to the day, then watch rain showers fill in from south to north. Despite the rain, a southerly breeze will usher in warmer air and temperatures will top off in the mid 60s.

Rain and thunderstorms will continue on Monday. Our warming trend will continue as well as temperatures top off in the mid 60s.

We’ll see a break from showers on Tuesday ahead of another system moving in for the second half of the workweek. Rain will start late Wednesday, and stick around Thursday & Friday alongside cooling temperatures.

Have a great day!

-Liz