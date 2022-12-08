QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers early, mostly cloudy later, low 38

Friday: Rain showers later, high 49

Saturday: Mainly cloudy, sprinkles late, showers at night, high 49

Sunday: Cloudy skies, high 46

Monday: Partly sunny, high 45

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday evening,

It has been a very gloomy day again, with light rain showers returning to the area again in the 2nd half of the day. These light showers will work through this evening and will be gone ahead of midnight. Overnight we could have a few breaks in the clouds again, with clouds increasing quickly and showers ahead of sunset. Temps will start in the upper 30s in the morning and climb to the upper 40s to near 50 later.

Friday night showers will be working through the area and ending ahead of the morning on Saturday. Expect temps to remain in the upper 30s Saturday morning, and will climb to the upper 40s again on Saturday with sprinkles late in the day. A better chance of showers will work through overnight Saturday night. Skies will remain mainly cloudy on Sunday with highs in the middle 40s.

Monday expect partly sunny skies, with highs in the middle 40s. This will be the calm before the rain and wind. Tuesday clouds will increase with showers late, winds will pick up a bit during the day on Tuesday ahead of this next big weather maker. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center already has a 15% risk for severe storms in the mid-south Monday, and a 30% risk on Tuesday over Louisiana & Arkansas.

This storm system will drag an elongated cold front across the mid-section of the county by mid to late week. This will keep temps in the middle 40s on Tuesday with showers late, temps into the lower 50s on Wednesday with breezy conditions and rain. The front appears to push through by early Thursday with highs in the middle 40s and then dropping through the day behind the front.

Rain showers will be possible early on Thursday and then some clearing later.

-Dave