Rain showers, some storms ahead of early week cold front

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers, few rumbles too, low 65

Tuesday: Frontal passage, chance rain showers, clearing late, high 80

Wednesday: Few clouds, really nice, high 79

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 83

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been wet at times today, with showers and some t-storms passing through the area, as a weak disturbance has rolled across our area. Ahead of the cold front that will be coming through we will see additional showers and a few rumbles tonight with temps falling to the upper 60s by midnight.

Overnight we will see a weakening pattern with the showers, and few rumbles with lows in the middle to lower 60s. Tuesday the front will start to push east early, but we will continue to see a chance of showers on the backside of the front and the low. I expect with a fair amount of clouds we will keep temps near 80 for the high.

Tuesday night skies will clear out, and set up a great night with lows in the middle to upper 50s! Wednesday should be a very nice day with some clouds expected during the day and highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Thursday will see a cool start again in the mid to upper 50s and temps that will climb to the lower to middle 80s during the day. Friday things start to shift a bit as a southerly flow develops. After a nice start near 60, we will see ample sunshine moving temps back into the mid to upper 80s.

The weekend is looking warmer than last as temps will push into the upper 80s to near 90 on Saturday with clouds increasing late. Sunday will see more heat and humidity and storms popping up late in the day with highs around 90.

Monday we will see a boundary lifting north, bringing in more moisture, meaning hot and humid weather with storms in the afternoon and highs in the upper 80s.

-Dave