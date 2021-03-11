Rain showers return tonight, few rumbles possible too

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain showers, few rumbles early (south), low 44

Friday: Clearing skies, slightly cooler, high 58

Saturday: Partly cloudy, more seasonal, high 52

Sunday: Clouds increase, high 52

Monday: PM Rain showers, high 48

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

After round one of rain moved through early, we will see a lull until sunset, and then rain showers move back in from the west. This 2nd round of rain may include a few rumbles of thunder as well, mainly in the southern part of the state. This will also be the more moderate to heavy rainfall period this evening before midnight.

Temps will fall back into the mid to lower 50s before midnight. As the cold front starts to drag south, we will see rain showers getting pushed south before daybreak on Friday. A few of our far south and southeast counties will deal with a few leftover showers to start the day, but things will clear after that.

Expect some clouds through the day on Friday, but temps will remain above normal in the mid to upper 50s. Friday night expect cooler conditions with lows near normal in the lower 30s.

Saturday will see partly cloudy skies, with highs in the lower 50s. We will see clouds increasing again on Sunday with highs again in the lower 50s. Rain will return to the forecast early next work week, and temps will continue the slow slide backward to the upper 40s.

Tuesday rain showers will move through our area as warmer air lifts north and temps climb to the middle 50s. We will see a good deal of clouds again on Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s.

Scattered rain showers will return for next Thursday, and highs will remain a couple of degrees below normal in the upper 40s.

-Dave