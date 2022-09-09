QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 66

Saturday: Clouds increase, isolated showers later, high 78

Sunday: Scattered rain & rumbles, high 77

Monday: Rain showers, high 73

Tuesday: Clearing skies, crisp, high 73

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Night,

It has been another beautiful day today with sunshine pushing temps into the middle 80s. We will see great weather for Football Friday Nite will see partly cloudy skies, and temps falling into the 70s.

Saturday expect clouds to increase through the day, with temps in the middle 70s during the late morning for tailgating for the Buckeyes game. Numbers should be in the mid 70s at kickoff, and into the upper 70s during the game with clouds increasing. Rain showers will push north late Saturday with showers returning Saturday night.

Showers will be on and off on Sunday with lots of clouds and temps in the upper 70s. It does appear that the entire day will not be a total washout, but there will be periods of rainfall. Rain chances will greatly increase Sunday night with lows in the lower 60s. The front will push through on Monday with showers expected and highs in the lower 70s.

The front will push east Monday night, with the trailing low expected to go a bit further north, which will allow drier air to push into our area on Tuesday. This will give us clearing skies with highs in the lower 70s. I do expect plenty of sunshine on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 both days. We will see our reading push into the lower 80s by next Friday with mostly sunny skies.

-Dave