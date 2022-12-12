QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, some clearing later, low 29

Tuesday: More sunshine, fair temps, high 44

Wednesday: Showers & breezy, high 46

Thursday: Morning rain, falling temps, high 51

Friday: Showers, flurries, high 40

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a very gray day today with little change in our temps. We will start to see some breaks in the clouds tonight and temps will fall closer to normal in the upper 20s in town and mid 20s outside of town. Tuesday expect some more sunshine, and temps a degree or two above normal in the middle 40s.

Clouds will fill in overnight Tuesday night with rain showers moving in before daybreak on Wednesday. Temps will start in the middle 30s on Wednesday morning, and with rain showers and breezy conditions ahead of the cold front, expect temps in the middle to upper 40s. Temps will only fall a degree or tow Wednesday night.

In fact, temps will surge into the lower 50s in the warm air ahead of the cold front on Thursday. This will lead to showers and breezy conditions during the morning, and then after the front passes, the wind will turn around to the west-northwest and cause temps to fall later in the day. The fall in temps will be more noticeable for Friday and especially the upcoming weekend.

As a secondary lobe of colder air swings in Friday, we will have some light flurries early, mixing to cold rain showers as temps rise to around 40 in the afternoon. Expect it to end as flurries Friday evening as temps fall again.

The weekend will be much colder with scattered flurries flying around on Saturday, especially in our northern counties, and highs barely above freezing into the middle 30s. It will be even colder on Sunday with partly sunny skies and highs only in the lower 30s. We will remain chilly early next week with highs in the middle 30s again.

-Dave