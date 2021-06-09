Rain showers & muggy conditions continue

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Rain showers, warm, low 65-70

Today: Mainly cloudy, rain likely, some heavy rain & storms, high 80

Tonight: More showers, low around 70

Thursday: On & off rain and storms, high 81

Friday: Rain & storms expected again, high 83

Saturday: Mixed clouds, some showers & storms, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Wednesday!

More warm, muggy and wet weather is on the way.

Early this morning, we’re seeing some light showers and temperatures around 70s degrees, which is about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year and very similar to yesterday.

Light to moderate rain showers will continue through the morning and then will be paired with afternoon thunderstorms as highs climb up near 80 degrees.

Overnight, we’ll hold on to the pattern of losing the chance for storms as temperatures drop. It’s going to be another warm, muggy night with lows only falling to the upper 60s.

Tomorrow and Friday, we’ll keep around the familiar pattern of a warm and humid start to the day followed by an afternoon chance for thunderstorms as highs climb up to the low to mid 80s.

This pattern will chance up by the weekend thanks to a cold front. This front will bring drier air into the area which will help to bring back sunshine and lower humidity.

Have a great day!

-Liz