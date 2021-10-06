COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Partly sunny, p.m. showers, chance of storms. High 80

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers and storms. Low 65

Thursday: Showers likely, chance of thunderstorms. High 76

Friday: Mixed clouds, showers, stray storms. High 77 (63)

Saturday: Sunshine, warm. High 78 (60)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Wednesday!

As a system moves in from the south, clouds and showers will continue to move in today and stick around through the rest of the workweek.

This afternoon, we’ll see more clouds and a few spotty showers. Rain will stay light as it fills in from south to north. Temperatures will stay and top off around 80 degrees, which is about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Overnight, clouds and showers will stick around. Temperatures will stay warm and only bottom out in the mid 60s.

Tomorrow, we’ll continue to see the chance for showers and add in a few afternoon thunderstorms. After a warm start to the day, highs will reach the mid 70s.

Friday, we’ll continue to see clouds, showers and warmer than normal temps in the 70s. But, change is on the way just in time for the weekend.

Sunshine returns to the forecast Saturday & Sunday alongside a warming trend which will bring temps up near 80 degrees again.

Have a great day!

-Liz