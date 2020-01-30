Rain showers & flurries return ahead of a big warm-up

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, low 30

Friday: Rain showers by midday, high 40

Saturday: Showers & few flurries, high 43

Sunday: Clearing skies, high 48

Monday: Partly sunny, high 56

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Night,

It has been another very cloudy day again with highs only topping into the middle 30s at best. It will remain cloudy again tonight with overnight lows dropping to near 30.

We will see mostly cloudy skies again on Friday with moisture moving up into our area from the southwest by late morning. This will arrive with some very light moisture which will start with some flurries early, and then quickly change over to rain showers. Highs on Friday will climb back up to near 40.

Rain showers will end before sunset on Friday, and skies will be mostly cloudy skies and lows near freezing. We will see a few flurries early on Saturday with isolated afternoon showers and highs in the lower 40s.

Sunday we will see a start near freezing with skies clearing and highs in the upper 40s. We will see sunshine early, and clouds later on Monday with highs in the middle to upper 50s.

Scattered rain showers will return on Tuesday ahead of a cold front that will return late day with highs in the lower 50s. We will see temps falling on Wednesday with a light early morning mix giving way to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s.

Thursday will see mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s.

-Dave