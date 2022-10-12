QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sct’d showers, heavier later, few storms, high 74

Tonight: Rain showers, low 51

Thursday: Showers taper, clouds, breezy, high 62

Friday: Mainly sunny, breezy, high 59

Saturday: Chance PM showers, breezy, high 66

Sunday: Partly cloudy, isolated shower, high 62

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

After a great start to the workweek, changes are on the way as a cold front moves into the Midwest. Expect just a few isolated showers earlier in the day, becoming more scattered as we head toward the mid afternoon hours. Then as we approach the evening commute timeframe and later, rain gets much heavier, and we will be watching for the development of a strong to severe storm or two.

Currently the Storm Prediction Center has most of our area under a “marginal” risk for severe weather, which is a 1 out of 5. Our primary threat will be some strong gusty winds, which we will notice throughout the day ahead and along that frontal boundary.

As far as rain totals, the rain does get heavier later in the day and overnight, expecting totals anywhere from 1/4″ to 1″ when all is said and done, with a few higher totals locally within thunderstorms.

Rain activity tapers for the most part early Thursday, other than just a few isolated showers lingering. Highs drop to the low 60s and the breeze sticks around, still a bit gusty at times for Thursday.

We’re still breezy Friday, and highs drop to the upper 50s. It will be a fairly cool evening for Football Friday Nite plans, with temperatures in the mid 50s at kickoff, and dropping to the mid 40s as games wrap up.

For the weekend, we are looking at a few shower chances, but not looking like a washout by any means. For Saturday, expect breezy conditions with highs in the middle 60s. Models are trending a bit earlier with shower activity for this weekend, so expect the chance for a few showers later Saturday, mainly tapering off by Sunday, so keeping the daytime hours dry. Still going to be plenty of time to enjoy the outdoors both weekend days.

-McKenna