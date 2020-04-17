Rain showers end to a chilly night, but things are about to get a lot better

**** FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FOR PARTS OF CENTRAL OHIO TONIGHT ****

Skies will break a bit overnight tonight, and temps will fall with light winds back into the lower to mid 30s. Freeze warning from Licking county and west mainly straddling I-70.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers early, mostly cloudy late, low 34

Saturday: Chilly & cloudy start, clearing later, high 53

Sunday: Clouds increase, showers by evening, high 58

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 58

Tuesday: Mixed clouds, high 61

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Night,

It has been a wet, chilly, and raw day today with rain showers continuing for the next several hours. I expect that the rain showers will continue for the first have of the night tonight with temps falling back into the lower 40s by midnight.

I expect that rain showers will move east and exit overnight with some clearing of the clouds especially to the west overnight tonight. Lows will fall back into the lower to middle 30s across the area with a light northwest breeze. Saturday will start to see some clearing in the skies, but more clearing as the day goes on with highs back into the lower 50s.

Saturday night skies will stay mostly clear with lows dropping into the upper 30s. We will see clouds quickly increase on Sunday with rain showers late in the day with highs in the upper 50s. Showers will be quick to exit overnight Sunday night and into Monday.

Monday I expected slightly drier and cooler weather, but the sunshine will offset it and bring highs back into the upper 50s. We will remain below normal, but warming on Tuesday with highs back into the lower 60s on Tuesday.

Wednesday temps will be closer to normal in the lower to middle 60s with a chance of showers and maybe a few storms late in the day on Wednesday. I expect to see a chance of showers and storms on Thursday with highs into the middle 60s.

We will see some clearing on Friday with highs finally back above normal in the upper 60s to near 70.

-Dave