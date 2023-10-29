Today: Overcast skies with shower chance, high 56

Tonight: Rain showers ramp up, low 42

Monday: Chance rain showers, high 49 (27)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies, high 44 (28)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, high 45 (29)

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 50 (35)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Sunday will bring plenty of rain chances to central Ohio. Rain chances are expected to last through the morning. By midday and early afternoon we will catch a little break from the showers, but mostly cloudy skies will stick around. Temperatures throughout the day will stay in the mid 50s. By the evening another round of rain will move into central Ohio.

The evening rain will linger into tonight. Showers will be heavy at times, but no thunder is expected. Lows will fall into the low 40s. The morning commute will be wet as slick roads will linger into Monday.

The last couple days of October will be downright chilly. Temps will stay in the 40s for highs and upper 20s for the lows. Columbus still has not seen their first freeze at the airport this season. That is expected to chance Monday night into Tuesday.

Halloween Tuesday will be chilly with highs in the 40s. Temps will fall into the 30s by the time trick-or-treating kicks off in the evenings. From Tuesday onwards we will see partly cloudy skies and temperatures will slowly warm up a little by the end of the work week. This will be the last week under daylight saving time.

-Bryan