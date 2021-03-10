Rain showers bringing an end to this abnormally warm pattern

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy, low 55

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, shower chances increase, windy, high 67

Friday: Early AM showers, partly sunny, high 58

Saturday: Mixed clouds, high 50

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers at night, High 49

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been a very warm and breezy day today with highs cracking the 70° for the first time all year. We will see a very very mild night tonight with lows dropping into the middle 50s (record is 60° in 1973), but the normal is only 31°. We could see a stray shower or two late tonight near daybreak on Thursday.

Thursday we will be watching as isolated showers will be possible early in the day on Thursday and then start to ramp up as we head through the day. Rain chances will be the best late afternoon and into the evening and overnight hours as a slow moving cold front will push south. Highs on Thursday will be a few degrees cooler, but still quite warm in the upper 60s.

Friday we will see the cold front pushing south in the morning, and will have some lingering showers in the southeast part of the state early, with some clearing later in the day. Expect highs on Friday into the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday will be cooler with mixed clouds on Saturday with highs near 50. Sunday we will see mostly cloudy skies with highs near 50 or about normal, rain showers will return to the area Sunday overnight and into Monday.

Early Monday it does look possible that some of our northern counties could see some wet snow mixed in with the rain showers to start Monday and then rain showers taking over as temps warm.

Highs on Monday will be back near normal in the upper 40s. Rain showers will remain in the forecast for Monday afternoon, and on Tuesday we will still have a chance of showers as this weather system will move east northeast.

The system will move away on Wednesday and skies will become partly cloudy with highs back in the middle 50s.

-Dave