Rain showers behind cold front this evening, frosts/freezes likely to come

FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT OVERNIGHT FROM 2am-9am FRIDAY:

Frost Advisory in effect for Crawford, Hardin, Logan, Marion, & Union Counties.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain ends before midnight, clearing colder, low 39

Friday: Clearing, chilly, high 55

Saturday: Sunny skies, frosty start, high 60

Sunday: Clouds increase, high 64

Monday: Scattered rain showers, high 59

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

Temps did climb back to near normal early today, and then temps took a big tumble as the cold front pushed through the state. Rain showers will continue through the mid evening to early overnight hours with the rain exiting the state by midnight tonight.

Temps will slowly fall into the 40s this evening before midnight, but as skies start to clear out after midnight from the west to east, we will see temps tumble into the middle 30s west to low 40s east. We should see morning lows in the upper 30s in the city with a bit of a breeze making it feel colder.

Friday will be a nice day with lots of sunshine, but it will be chilly with highs only in the middle 50s. This will set the stage for a cold night for Football Friday Nite week 2 of the playoffs, with numbers falling into the lower to middle 40s during the games, luckily with little to no wind.

Friday overnight expect an area-wide frost at a minimum with most likely a freeze outside of Columbus. Lows in the city will drop to the middle 30s, with numbers closer to 30 outside of town with mainly clear skies. Saturday should be a nice day with lots of sunshine and highs in the lower 60s.

Sunday clouds will increase with more seasonal temps in the middle 60s. Rain showers will return Sunday night with lows in the 40s. Expect more scattered showers on Monday with highs in the upper 50s. We will see a few showers around on Tuesday with highs in the lower 60s.

Expect a bit of clearing on Wednesday with highs at normal in the middle 60s, and we will climb to the lower 70s with partly cloudy skies next Thursday.

-Dave