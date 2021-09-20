Rain showers ahead of much cooler temperatures

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

  • Today: Mostly cloudy, humid, slight chance of showers.  High 83
  • Tonight: Slight chance of showers, still warm & muggy.  Low 68
  • Tuesday: Showers likely, then rain, possibly thunderstorms. High 77
  • Wednesday: More showers, cooler.  High 65 (60)
  • Thursday:  Partly sunny, sprinkle possible, very cool. High 62 (0)
  • Friday: Cool Sunshine. High 71 (48)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good evening and happy Monday!

It’s been a warm, muggy day ahead of rain and a much more fall-like change in our temperatures.

Today, we’ve tapped into some deep gulf moisture streaming in out of the south. As a result, it’s been a warm, muggy day with a few showers.

Rain showers, clouds and muggy conditions will stick around tonight. Temperatures will slowly fall to the upper 60s, which is almost 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Tomorrow, rain will become more widespread and be paired with an increasing chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon. Despite the warm start, highs will only reach the mid to upper 70s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

These showers are thanks to a cold front that will work its way through the area and keep showers and thunderstorms widespread on Wednesday as well. The rain plus a northerly shift in wind will knock high temperatures just to the mid 60s.

Thursday will be the coolest day of the week. As showers start to clear out we’ll reach and afternoon high in the low 60s, then continu8e to fall down to the upper 40s by Friday morning.

Have a great day!

-Liz

