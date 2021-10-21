QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Clouds increase ahead of rain & storms, low 55

Today: Rain showers, some thunderstorms, breezy, high 68

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 48

Friday: Mostly cloudy, isolated sprinkles, high 58

Saturday: Mixed clouds, cool, high 61

Sunday: Rain later in day, high 62

Monday: Rain showers, high 34

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Thursday!

It’s going to be a much cooler end to the week following rain today.

As a disturbance moves in from the west, clouds will build in ahead of it. Through the morning we’ll also see an increasing chance for showers. Thanks to clouds and a warm southerly breeze, early morning lows will be in the warm side and only top off in the 50.

As a cold front moves through the area, showed will fill in from northwest to southeast through the morning and afternoon. It will still be a warm day, and temperatures will top off around 70°.

Clouds will fill in behind the front alongside a westerly breeze. Temperatures will be cool and bottom out around 50°.

Clouds and a northwesterly breeze behind the front will stick around on Friday and limit temperatures to the upper 50s.

High pressure will build in Friday night into Saturday. As a result, clouds will clear out and temperatures will drop to the 40s.

After a crisp start to the day, we’ll see plenty of sunshine in Saturday and a more seasonal boost in temperatures in the 60s.

As a warm front starts to lift into the area on Sunday, clouds will build back in and be followed by afternoon showers.

The chance for showers will continue on Monday, and be followed by slow clearings on Tuesday.

Have a great day!

-Liz