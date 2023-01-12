QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Rain, rumbles, high 51

Tonight: Rain to snow, windy, low 33

Friday: Falling temps, wet snow, high (afternoon) 33

Saturday: Clearing, cold, high 35

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high 42

Monday: Showers later, high 48

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

We’ve got a busy day on tap weather-wise, starting the morning off with heavy showers and rumbles as a low pressure system tracks into Ohio. We’ll see heavy showers, and a few thunderstorms, which will be more likely in our southern counties. We are looking at our heaviest rain totals falling SE of I-71, and closer to the Ohio River, where we could see upward of 1.5″, with higher totals locally where thunderstorms roll through. Despite the rain, temperatures will be mild, topping out near 50, and closer to 60 in our southern counties.

Going into the evening and overnight, the wind starts to pick up, and temperatures take a steep drop. As temperatures fall into Friday morning, expect to see a transition to a bit of a wet wintry mix for the first half of Friday. We’ll generally be looking at light accumulations on grassy surfaces when all is said and done. Temperatures will fall into the low-mid 30s Friday morning, then we don’t move a whole lot into the afternoon. Officially, we’ll hit our high temp at midnight.

For Saturday, clouds start to break up for us, but temperatures remain cool, in the middle 30s. We will be looking at sunshine, however, has high pressure dominates our forecast for the weekend.

For Sunday, expect highs in the lower 40s with partly cloudy skies. Clouds gradually begin to build back in later in the day.

For MLK Day on Monday, expect mild temperatures, in the upper 40s, with shower chances increasing as the day progresses. Looking like most of that shower activity will hold off until the evening and overnight hours into Tuesday.

-McKenna