QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers & rumbles early, showers later, low 52

Thursday: Partly sunny, isolated shower, breezy, high 61

Friday: Breezy, clearing, high 61

Saturday: Partly sunny, showers at night, high 67

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high 61

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been another warm day today, with highs in the middle 70s, or nearly 8-10 degrees above normal. We are watching as showers and storms are working into our area ahead of a cold front, and ahead of sunset tonight. We will watch as the showers ahead of the cold front will push through this evening, with rumbles possible before midnight.

The biggest risk with any of these storms this evening will be gusty winds, especially since it has been breezy already today. We will also possibly have some lightning and some brief heavy rains to deal with. I do not anticipate flooding being an issue, mainly because the ground is quite dry, and should accept most of the rain easily.

Showers will taper off overnight with isolated showers by daybreak, and temps still above normal in the lower 50s. Expect partly sunny skies on Thursday with some isolated showers possible through the day, especially in the morning on the backside of the cold front.

It will be breezy at times with some sunshine during the day and highs in the lower 60s. Friday will start off with clouds early, which will keep temps a bit less cold, and we should see clearing with wind gusts into the 20s at times. This will allow temps into the lower 60s.

Saturday clouds will increase across the area, with highs warmer as a warm front lifts north, and highs in the upper 60s. A few showers will be possible Saturday night into early Sunday morning with a weak cold front. Skies should turn partly cloudy on Sunday with highs in the lower 60s.

Another front will push through with a low chance of showers overnight. Behind this front, skies will be partly sunny on Monday with colder air, and highs only in the middle 50s. Another reinforcing shot of cold air will cycle down into our area late Monday.

This will give us clearing skies for Tuesday and colder air for Tuesday with highs only in the lower 50s on Tuesday with a few clouds. We could be approaching our first area-wide freeze by next Wednesday with temps approaching freezing in the city (33°). Outside the city, numbers will likely fall to the upper 20s to lower 30s.

During the afternoon, expect mostly sunny skies during the day with highs in the lower 50s.

-Dave