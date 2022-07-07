QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mixed clouds, isolated shower late, low 68

Friday: Clouds increase, rain and t-storms return, high 80

Saturday: Clearing skies, nice, high 83

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 85

Monday: Mainly sunny, high 88

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

A nicer, drier day today after record setting rainfall on Wednesday, but rain is coming back to our area. There is a complex of rain and storms well off to our west that is moving east-southeast this evening, and could provide a few showers overnight as it falls apart moving toward our southern counties. Temps will fall from the middle 80s to the upper to middle 60s overnight.

On Friday a warm front will be near the Ohio River, while a cold front will be diving south towards our area. To the west of this frontal boundary it appears a complex of storms will form in the morning and ride mainly east-southeast toward the southern third of Ohio by the afternoon. Ahead of the front, showers will develop mid-late morning, and enhance a bit into the afternoon.

Because of the rain in the forecast and increase of clouds, temps will generally top in the lower 80s only on Friday. The biggest threat for most of our area, given the almost month’s worth of rain we had in 2 days already this week will be heavy rainfall. Especially as these storms will be following the same track as earlier in the week. However, in the southern third of the state, there is a risk of a few strong to severe storms.

In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has an area from London to Athens and south/southwest under a “marginal risk” of severe storms on Friday, with Pike county and southwest under an elevated “slight risk” of severe storms, with gusty winds being the main threat. However, with this possible complex of storms, there is a very low risk, but a risk of hail and a spin up tornado, again, mainly in the far southwest part of the state.

The rain showers will taper down quickly on Friday evening, and the front will push southeast and skies will begin to break overnight. This will set up a beautiful day on Saturday with sunshine returning, lower humidity, and highs in the lower to near mid 80s.

Temps will be cooler Sunday morning with plenty of upper 50s, with readings around 60 in the city. We will climb to the middle 80s under mainly sunny skies on Sunday. We will stay bright and beautiful early next work week with temps in the upper 80s on Monday. Reading will top near 90 on Tuesday, before a few storms return late ahead of a cold front.

This front will push through at least into the first part of the day on Wednesday with a chance of showers on early on Wednesday and highs just below normal in the middle 80s. Sunshine will be the rule next Thursday with temps back near normal again in the middle 80s with drier air.

-Dave