QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds increase, mild, low 54

Wednesday: Mixed clouds early, showers, rumbles late, breezy, high 75

Thursday: Early AM showers, clearing, windy, colder, high 62

Friday: Sunny, brisk, high 59

Saturday: Clouds increase, high 66

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been another beautiful day today with temps running nearly a half dozen above normal in the lower to middle 70s today. Tonight we will see clouds increase, so as temps fall through the 60s during the evening, numbers will be slower to fall overnight and will drop into the lower to middle 50s overnight.

I expect more clouds during the morning on Wednesday with a few isolated pre-frontal showers and rumbles later in the day. Winds will become breezy to gusty during the day out of the southwest, gusting into the 20s to near 30mph. When we do see a few of the isolate storms develop later in the day there is the potential for them to produce some gusty winds on top of the windy day we are already having.

What we will be watching closely for on Wednesday is any of this prefrontal stuff to form ahead of the cold front. If that is the case, it may be enough to give us a bit more stability and cooler temps before the front arrives. If we can hold off, we might have bit more instability to work with by late afternoon to pre-sunset.

In this case, we would have a low end potential, but a potential for a few isolated strong to severe storms with gusty winds being the main threat. As is the case by mid-October, when the sun goes down, the amount of instability will go down quickly as well. The threat for storms will exist for a few hours after sunset, but the strong/severe threat will wane quickly.

Highs on Wednesday should climb to the mid to upper 70s ahead of the front. The winds will shift around to a more northwesterly direction for Wednesday night and Thursday. It will remain breezy to gusty on Thursday, with much cooler air moving in. Daytime highs will only be in the lower 60s with clearing skies.

As winds relax Thursday night, temps will fall into the middle to upper 30s. With winds not totally being calm, they might be up enough to avoid a widespread frost for Friday morning. Friday will be a cooler, but bright day with sunshine and highs in the upper 50s. Expect clouds to increase on Saturday with a more seasonal(ish) day with highs just below normal in the middle to upper 60s.

A weak front will approach for late Saturday but at this time, it still appears to arrive with just clouds. We will see a secondary push of colder air late on Sunday that will bring a chance of showers by the end of the daytime into the evening on Sunday with highs in the lower 60s.

Next week expect partly sunny skies and a much colder day on Monday with highs barely into the middle 50s. The colder air will settle in by Tuesday with lows in the low to mid 30s and highs barely into the 50s, with some of us (mainly north) staying in the 40s during the day.

-Dave