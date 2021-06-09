Rain rolls on in Columbus area into the upcoming weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers early, patchy fog late, low 68

Thursday: Few early showers, pop-up storms later, heavy rain possible, high 82

Friday: Rain & storms, some heavy rainfall possible, high 83

Saturday: Mixed clouds, few pop-up storms, high 86

Sunday: Sct’d clouds, isolated pop-ups, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

Another day, another shower. More rain continues in our area, as the upper disturbance slowly drifts across the southern part of the state. It is large, so we have been under the influence of it for days. We will see showers early tonight with temps fall only a few degrees to the upper 60s late.

I think with some broken clouds late tonight after midnight, patchy dense fog will be possible. We have a very wet ground, high high humidity, and winds will become light to calm overnight. Once we burn off the patchy fog Thursday morning, I expect to see a few isolated sprinkles in the morning.

Pop-up showers and storms will form again during the afternoon as the surface low approaches our area slowly. With a very soupy atmosphere, some of these pop-ups could produce heavy rainfall once again. With several days of rain, some moderate to heavy in spots, flooding will be the concern again with some heavy rain on Thursday. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Friday the low will get closer with rain and storms still in the forecast, highs will remain in the lower 80s again. Also, heavy rain will be the biggest threat again on Friday. Friday night the low will finally shift to the east and we will start to see some drier air moving in.

This should lead to more sunshine on Saturday, which with a muggy airmass, means some isolated pop-ups will still be possible on Saturday. Highs will push into the middle to upper 80s on Saturday. Sunday we will start to see a better push of drier air moving in.

This will bring in a cold front with some drier and cooler air to follow. A few pop-ups will be possible late day on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Skies will start to clear on Monday with highs in the middle 80s. We will see temps fall to the lower 80s on Tuesday and near 80 on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine next week.

-Dave