High pressure over the eastern Great Lakes will keep the weather dry until sunset, with little in the way of clearing beyond a few breaks in the clouds. Temperatures will top out on the mid-60s, with a light easterly breeze.

A surface low southwest in the Midwest will travel east, bringing more rounds of rain and embedded storms tonight and Friday. A few storms could be on the strong side, with heavy rain and gusty winds.

Showers will linger on Saturday, as an upper low settles over the region, before moving east later in the weekend. Temperatures will cool again, with readings near 60.

Sunshine will develop on Mother’s Day. A building ridge of high pressure aloft next week will send temperatures soaring into the upper 70s and low 80s. Showers will hold off until later in the week.

Forecast

Thursday: Mainly cloudy, cool. High 64

Tonight: Showers developing, rumbles late. Low 56

Friday: Showers, storms, heavy rain at times. High 66

Saturday: Light showers, cool. High 61 (54)

Sunday: Partly sunny, seasonable. High 70 (50)

Monday: More sun, warmer. High 77 (56)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 82 (57)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, warm. High 84 (60)