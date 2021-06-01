Rain returns to Columbus in time for the mid-week, hot weather to follow

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly cloudy early, showers late, low 60

Wednesday: Rain likely, seasonally cool, high 69

Thursday: Sct’d AM rain showers, PM sct’d storms, high 75

Friday: Few PM pop-ups, high 81

Saturday: Partly cloudy, 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Night,

It has been a mild, but slightly cooler than normal day today with plenty of cloud cover. The evening will remain quiet with mostly cloudy skies and little to no wind. You may be able to hear our 17 year visitors tonight if you are out this evening.

Temps will fall from the middle 70s this evening back to the mid 60s by midnight with lows in the lower 60s with rain showers moving in near morning. Wednesday looks wet with rain showers, turning a little more intense by mid to late morning with rain expected by late morning to the afternoon.

The rain around with thick clouds will keep our temps in the upper 60s for highs with showers tapering down a bit later in the day in coverage. I expect the showers that do fall late on Wednesday could still be heavy, but more broken.

Showers will continue on Thursday with morning showers, but as a warm front lifts north, the rain will be more broken across our area, but as we heat up on Thursday, expect scattered storms to form during the day on Thursday and some of them could produce gusty winds late on Thursday with highs in the mid 70s.

I expect that we will see more sunshine on Friday and a pretty nice early June day with highs in the lower 80s. By late day, it is possible that we will have enough instability to get a few storms to bubble up late in the day, but the chances for rain will easily be the lowest of the next 3 days.

High pressure will briefly build in, but at the right time on the weekend, and this will give us more sunshine, and very warm to hot conditions with highs in the middle 80s on Saturday, and upper 80s on Sunday. Things will remain very warm on Monday, but as the high slips south/southeast of us, we will see some isolated late day showers.

Slightly better chances of pop-up storms, especially during the heat of the day/afternoon early evening on Tuesday with highs again in the upper 80s.

-Dave