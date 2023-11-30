QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, rain late, low 40

Friday: Rainy day, high 50

Saturday: Few early showers, mostly cloudy, mild, high 56

Sunday: Showers return, still mild, high 55

Monday: Sct’d showers, high 47

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Night,

Today was the warmest day in almost a week and a half with temps finally running back above normal in the middle 50s. Tonight, clouds will increase across our area, trapping in some of the warmth from today, ahead of rain that will form after midnight and be in the area for the morning commute with lows near 40.

We will have wet weather during the morning on Friday with scattered showers continuing throughout the day and into the overnight hours. Temps on Friday will peak near 50 during the day, and drop a few degrees into the evening, and then begin to rise again overnight into Saturday. Showers should start to taper off early Saturday morning with temps into the middle to upper 50s during the day under mainly cloudy skies.

Sunday rain showers will return as temps remain mild in the middle 50s. We will see showers lingering into our area on Monday and Tuesday as a few disturbances pass through our area. Expect temps to fall closer to normal on Monday in the mid to upper 40s. We will drop to the middle 40s on Tuesday with showers ending late as a front passes through.

On Wednesday the system will pass to our area, but clouds will linger as temps will be closer to 40 on Wednesday. We will see a recovery in temps on Thursday with highs in the upper 40s under partly sunny skies.

-Dave