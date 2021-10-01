QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, comfortably cool, low 49

Saturday: Sunshine early, clouds increase from west, with rain showers late day, high 78

Sunday: Rain showers likely, some afternoon rumbles too, high 74

Monday: Showers likely, high 72

Tuesday: Chance of showers, some sunshine, high 74

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Night,

It has been another beautiful day again today after a pretty incredible work week across our area. We will see mostly clear skies this evening for the kick-off of week 7 of FFN, with temps in the lower 70s to upper 60s to start the games, and dropping to the upper 50s to low 60s to end the games.

Overnight we will enjoy mostly clear skies with temps falling back into the mid to upper 40s with upper 40s in the city. Saturday we will see sunshine early, clouds starting to return through the day with partly sunny skies by the afternoon and some showers popping up to the far west by the evening. Temps will still top in the upper 70s on Saturday.

Saturday night will turn wet with rain showers overnight and lows much warmer in the middle 60s. We will see showers continued into the day on Sunday with a few rumbles of thunder possible as well, highs will still be slightly above normal in the lower to middle 70s. We could have some areas of moderate rain between Sunday and Monday of next week.

Expect highs on Monday to be closer to normal with rain showers likely. Showers will taper down Monday later into Tuesday as the front will push to our area. This will have a minimal impact on temps into Tuesday and the rest of the week, as we will see some sunshine mixed in, and this will push temps slightly above normal again.

The bigger issue for most of next week will be a system that will be cut off from the main jet stream flow and appears to hang our nearby for most of the week, giving us a good deal of clouds through the week and rain shower chances. While it will not be as wet as the Sunday-Monday period, I cannot rule out showers any day from Tuesday through Friday of next week.

I think as we get later in the week, we will see that system losing some of its moisture and rain chances will decrease to very isolated by next Friday. High temps will remain above normal in the middle 70s most of the week to low 70s by the end of the week.

-Dave