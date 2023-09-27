QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Rain & rumbles, high 74

Tonight: Showers continue, low 60

Thursday: On/off showers, high 70

Friday: Isolated shower, clearing, high 76

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 79

Sunday: Clear sky, high 80

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

Rain finally returns to Central Ohio today and tomorrow! To start Wednesday, expect just a spotty drizzle here and there, with rain and thunderstorms increasing in coverage and intensity later this afternoon and this evening. Highs top out in the middle 70s.

Showers continue overnight and into Thursday. We’ll continue to see rain off-and-on throughout the day. Highs top out near 70.

Rain chances gradually begin to taper overnight and into Friday. We’re looking at just an isolated shower chance earlier in the day Friday, with gradual clearing of the clouds. Highs warm back up to end the week, topping out in the middle 70s. We’re looking at a great evening for Football Friday Nite plans.

We continue our warming trend into the weekend. By Saturday, we’re looking at highs in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.

We’ll see a fairly long stretch of dry days through the weekend and into next week. Expect clear skies Sunday with highs back near 80, putting us well above average for the first day of October.

-McKenna