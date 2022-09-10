QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Partly cloudy, humid, low 66

Today: Clouds increase, isolated showers later, high 78

Tonight: Chance for showers, low 63

Sunday: Scattered rain & rumbles, high 77

Monday: Rain showers, high 73

Tuesday: Clearing skies, crisp, high 73

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 78

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Saturday!

It’s a dry, but humid start to the day ahead of the next chance for showers.

Early this morning, we will stay dry. Thanks to a southerly breeze, it will be noticeably more humid. The higher humidity will aid in increasing clouds and keeping temperatures a little warmer than yesterday and in the mid 60s.

Through the day, clouds will increase and help to cap temperatures around 80 degrees, which is right in line with normal for this time of year. As we head through the evening, clouds will be paired with a few spotty showers.

The chance for showers will stick around through the evening and overnight as lows fall to the 60s. These showers are thanks to two systems: one streaming in moisture from the south, and a cold front building in from the west.

By Sunday, the front will be closer and aid in fueling showers and thunderstorms, especially by the afternoon. Temperatures will be similar to today and only reach a high in the upper 70s.

As the cold front moves through Sunday night and early Monday, the chance for showers and storms will stick around.

Showers will start to clear at the start of the workweek, and we’ll be left with cooler and drier air Monday night into Tuesday. Sunshine will start to make a return Tuesday through Friday, and this will gradually aid in a warming trend which will bring highs back to the 80s by the end of the week.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz