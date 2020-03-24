Rain returns overnight, but some Spring-like temps are on the way

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, rain showers, low 43

Wednesday: Showers end early, some clearing, high 60

Thursday: Mostly sunny, rain returns at night, high 66

Friday: Rain likely, few rumbles, high 63

Saturday: Warm front early, cold front late, rain & storms, high 66

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been a cloudy day today with temps still running a few degrees below normal across our area. We will continue to see a cloudy night tonight with rain showers moving in after sunset tonight. The heaviest of the rain will be likely in the southern and southeastern parts of the state.

Lows tonight will drop into the lower 40s to near 40. The rain will move through our eastern counties on Wednesday morning and then we will start to see clearing from the west and moving east through the day on Wednesday. This should allow temps to finally start to warm near to slightly above normal in the upper 50s to near 60.

The coolest spots will be in the far east where clouds will lag the longest. Wednesday night skies will clear and temps will stay in the lower to middle 40s. Thursday looks to be the best day to get outside as temps will be mild in the middle to upper 60s with sunshine.

Thursday night we will see clouds increase during the evening, with rain returning Thursday night ahead of a cold front that will drop into our area on Friday. Temps will remain in the upper 40s to near 50 as rain moves in overnight Thursday and into Friday.

Friday we will see rain showers on and off ahead of a cold front that will sag south late in the day, temps should remain above normal in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Friday night that front will stall to our southeast. That front will start to lift northward on Saturday as a warm front and temps will push into the middle 60s.

Saturday night we will see more rain showers and a few storms as well ahead of the cold front that will sweep though our area. Sunday morning the shower will slide to the east and winds will pick up with drier air returning. I expect that we will have temps in the upper 50s.

Early next week we will squeeze out a few drier days with highs in the middle 50s and sunny on Monday and back into the lower 50s Tuesday with more clouds

-Dave