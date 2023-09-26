QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Isolated shower, high 76

Tonight: Showers nearing, low 60

Wednesday: Rain & rumbles, high 74

Thursday: Sct’d rain, high 72

Friday: Clearing, nicer, high 76

Saturday: Mainly sunny, high 78

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

We’re off to a much drier start to the day than what we saw yesterday. Outside of an isolated shower or two, we’re looking at a mainly dry day. We’ll see some sun, but we do hang on to quite a bit of cloud coverage. Expect highs in the mid 70s, which puts us a few degrees warmer than we were yesterday.

A low pressure system then moves in overnight and into Wednesday morning. This will bring us rain in several waves. Expect scattered showers during the morning commute, then more showers throughout the day. Highs top out in the mid 70s.

Showers will linger into Thursday, continuing off-and-on throughout the day. Highs drop back to the lower 70s.

Rain then tapers late Thursday, making way for drier conditions into the weekend. Expect clouds to break up throughout Friday, and highs to work back into the middle 70s. A great evening for Football Friday Nite plans!

We’ll see lots of sunshine into the weekend, with dry conditions in place, and highs in the upper 70s.

-McKenna