QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Cloudy, low 48

Thursday: Mostly cloudy early, showers late, high 65

Friday: Rain likely, high 60

Saturday: On/off showers, high 56

Sunday: Mixed clouds, high 60

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been a gray day today with temps stuck in the lower 50s. We will stay cloudy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 40s. We will be watching as a big area of rain approaches our area on Thursday. Ahead of it we will get some sunshine mixed in on Thursday morning, temps will push to the lower to middle 60s on Thursday with rain showers coming in late.

Expect rain to start in the southwest as Trick or Treating gets going, with rain increasing in coverage as it moves northeast during the early evening hours. It will remain mild near 60 and winds will be fairly light out of the southeast at 4-8mph. Overnight rain will increase with lows in the lower 50s.

Friday rain will be likely with showers lingering through the FFN week 1 of the playoffs as well. Temps will push to near 60, and will stay in the 50s during the games Friday night. Expect on and off showers on Saturday with highs in the middle 50s. Rain showers will move out late on Saturday with a mix of clouds expected on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will stay near 60.

Monday we will see more sunshine early, and clouds later, and a bit cooler behind a weak front, highs will be in the upper 50s. We will see our temps dip to the lower 50s Tuesday with a chance of showers, and mainly cloudy skies will be expected next Wednesday again with highs in the upper 40s.

-Dave