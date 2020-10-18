Rain returns for the end of the weekend and start of the workweek

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly cloudy and seasonal. Low in the 40s

Today: Mostly cloudy, chance for rain increases tonight. High 62

Tonight: Rain showers. Low 49

Monday: Chance for rain showers. High 57

Tuesday: Early showers, mostly cloudy. High 64

Wednesday: Showers ending, then partly sunny. High 70

Thursday: Partly sunny and warmer. High 73

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

It’s a mild start to the day, but rain returns this evening and will continue into the start of the workweek.

It’s a much more seasonal start to the day thanks to clouds, which act like a blanket and help keep in heat from the day before, and a southerly breeze. Instead of freezing temperatures, we’re waking up to lows in the 40s, which is right around normal for this time of year.

As a cold front approaches, we’ll see more clouds build in and a southerly breeze pick up to closer to 10-15 mph. This combination will lead to a slow climb on the thermometer, but temperatures will stay seasonal as they climb to the lower 60s this afternoon.

While we could see a few spotty showers this afternoon, most of the rain will move in this evening and overnight as the front moves through Ohio. Overnight rain will be moderate at times and we could pick up around half an inch of new rain across the area.

Showers will continue for the start of the workweek. Thanks to rain cooled air and more clouds, temperatures will be cooler and only top off in the mid to upper 50s.

We will have a few showers left over on Wednesday followed by drying and warming conditions. Even with a mostly cloudy sky, temperatures will be much warmer and climb up to the 70s.

This warming trend continues on Thursday thanks to the southerly breeze and some clearing clouds. Highs will reach the mid 70s, which is about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Another cold front approaches the area on Friday, which will bring in another chance for rain for the end of the workweek followed by much more seasonal temperatures next weekend.

Have a great day!

-Liz