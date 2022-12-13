QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds increase, rain near daybreak, low 34

Wednesday: Rain showers on and off, high 45

Thursday: Rainy, breezy, falling temps late, high 51

Friday: Few flurries, sprinkles possible, high 40

Saturday: Few flurries, rather cloudy, high 34

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Night,

Today was a more seasonal day with temps back into the lower 40s with some sunshine returning, which was nice. Expect clouds to increase tonight, as temps will fall to the lowest just after midnight and then start to rise again as we head toward daybreak on Wednesday. Expect most of our lows in the lower to middle 30s.

Morning rain showers will move in from the west during the mid to late morning commute, and will give us on and off showers through the day on Wednesday with highs in the lower to middle 40s. Temps will continue to slowly rise through the evening and overnight hours into Thursday morning. Temps will peak Thursday in the lower 50s and then drop behind the midday cold front.

Expect cooler and drier air for Thursday night, but the upper low will continue to lift northeast toward Ontario for Friday. On the underside of this low, we will have some pretty cool air moving in with some light moisture mixed in as well. This will keep temps locked in the upper 30s to near 40 on Friday with a few sprinkles and flurries possible.

On Saturday expect some scattered flurries flying around in a colder airmass. We will have temps in the lower to middle 30s. We will remain rather cloudy skies on Sunday with highs in the lower 30s on Sunday. Temps will moderate a bit on Monday and Tuesday into the middle to near upper 30s but with a good deal of clouds.

I expect another shot of colder air to move in again by the middle of next week, that could bring in even colder temps for the end of next work week and into the holiday weekend.

-Dave