QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, patchy mist, low 43

Friday: Cloudy skies, showers later, high 58

Saturday: Rain likely, some heavy at times, high 56

Sunday: Early rain turning to snow, high 36 (and falling)

Monday: Clearing skies, chilly, high 33

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It has been another cloudy day today with temps that have climbed back into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Things will remain cloudy tonight with lows in the lower 40s. We will see more clouds on Friday with highs in the upper 50s. A few isolated showers will be possible late on Friday, but better chances overnight as lows will drop into the lower 50s only.

Saturday will be a wet day with rain likely and highs in the middle 50s. We could see some periods of heavy rain possible on Saturday especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Temps will tall to the middle 40s by midnight Saturday night (which will be the high on Sunday), but temps will fall to the middle 30s with showers changing to snow showers by daybreak on Sunday.

Sunday will have snow showers possible through at least late morning to early afternoon. Temps will fall to the lower 30s by sunset with wind chills in the 20s all day. Sunday night should be the coldest of the season so far, as numbers will fall into the teens area-wide (only about 4-5° below normal).

We will be cool to start next week with clearing skies on Monday and highs in the lower 30s. More sunshine expected on Tuesday with highs back above normal in the lower 40s. We will climb to the upper 40s on Wednesday with showers late in the day. The front will come through on Thursday morning with temps topping in the lower to middle 30s with cold rain/wet snow mixed. Temps will drop later in the day into the upper 20s as snow showers taper off.

-Dave