QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear & cool, low 25

Wednesday: Clouds increase later, breezy, high 50

Thursday: Rain likely, high 47

Friday: Partly sunny, high 36

Saturday: Clearing, cool, high 41

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been a very cool, but bright day with temps in the lower 40s. We will see clear skies tonight and lows in the lower to middle 20s. Wednesday will start with sunshine and see winds pick up and become breezy during the day with highs in the lower 50s. Clouds will increase late in the day.

Wednesday clouds thicken up overnight into Thursday with showers arriving in the west by Thursday morning and spreading across our area during the day, on and off, temps will top in the upper 40s. Rain showers will end Thursday night with snow showers mixed in in the northeast part of the state. It is possible we could have some additional light snow flurries before daybreak Friday.

Friday will be cold with clouds early, some clearing late and highs in the middle to upper 30s. Saturday clouds will clear a bit, but it will remain cool with highs in the lower 40s. A slow warm-up is expected on Sunday with highs in the lower 40s again.

We will climb to the lower to middle 40s early next week for Monday and Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds.

-Dave