Rain on the way, & warmer temps for the upcoming holiday

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mixed clouds, isolated showers by daybreak, low 39

Wednesday: Cloudy, breezy, on/off rain showers, high 55

Thursday: Sprinkles early, cloudy, high 57

Friday: Partly sunny, high 56

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 48

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Night,

It has been a cool day today with some isolated showers through the day, with rainfall totals mainly at pavement wetting and that was about it. Most of the more moderate rain stayed north, and we will see our south breeze sticking around overnight.

Lows tonight will drop into the mid to upper 30s or above normal for this time of the year. We will see a few showers starting to move toward our area by daybreak on Wednesday. Rain will increase in coverage and make for a wet day.

Winds will also pick up out of the south and keep things fairly mild on Wednesday with highs in the middle 50s. Wednesday night will remain warm, breezy, and wet with lows in the lower 50s.

Thursday we could see a few light showers early, otherwise mainly cloudy skies are expected, but it will be mild for Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. We will stay mild on Friday with partly sunny skies and highs in the middle 50s.

A weak front will work through late on Friday and this will bring some more clouds, and then cooler air in time for the weekend. Expect clearing skies on Saturday with high near normal in the upper 40s. Sunday should start with sunshine, but will have clouds later and showers overnight.

As we head into the morning on Monday temps will be chilly enough that we should start with some scattered snow showers on Monday morning with temps in the lower 30s. We will only climb to the upper 30s on Monday with breezy conditions, quite the finish to November.

December does not start any better with temps in the upper 30s with a northerly breezy that could bring some snow flurries again.

-Dave