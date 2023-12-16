QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain starting, low 44

Sunday: On/off showers, high 48

Monday: Snow showers/wet mix, high 39

Tuesday: Clearing, colder, high 33

Wednesday: Few clouds, high 41

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Saturday evening!

We kept the warmer weather in Central Ohio to start the weekend, but we’ve lost a lot of the sunshine from the week. Clouds built as we went through Saturday and as we round out the weekend, those clouds will start to bring in a good bit of wet weather.

A low pressure center will slide to our north through Sunday. Dragging along with it will be a cold front that is pushing in rain from the west. A few of those showers will move in Saturday night, but most of it will be here on Sunday. Rain chances slowly taper by Sunday evening and temperatures will remain in the upper 40s.

Monday starts off fairly dry, but we will catch the backend flow of the low pressure center and the colder air behind the cold front. By Monday afternoon, we could see several snow flurries move into Central Ohio. Aside from that, Monday will be windy and cold.

We’re clearing through the middle of next week as temperatures continue to drop. We’ll only make it to the freezing line on Tuesday with a little more sunshine. Temperatures begin to recover through the rest of the week, reaching the mid to upper 40s by next week.

-Joe