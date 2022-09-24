QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Increasing clouds, rain late, low 59

Sunday: Scattered showers, few rumbles, high 73

Monday: Mixed clouds, isolated late shower, high 67

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, few showers late, high 62

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cool, high 61

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good evening and happy Saturday!

It’s the first official weekend of fall, and there is a noticeable chill to the air!

Tonight, clouds will build in ahead of a cold front. This will help to keep temperatures only falling down toward 60 degrees. These clouds will be paired with an increasing chance for rain & thunderstorms after 2 a.m.

The chance for thunderstorms will linger through the morning as a cold front moves through the area. Despite the on and off chance for rain, temperatures will be a degree or two warmer today and reach the low to mid 70s thanks to a stronger breeze out of the southwest bringing in warm and moist air.

The chance for showers will start to clear out Sunday evening and overnight. Temperatures will be seasonally cool and drop to the mid 50s.

It’ll be a cool start to the week with Temperatures on Monday only reaching the mid to upper 60s. Another cold front moves in Monday night into Tuesday and will trigger a couple of of afternoon thunderstorms. This will be followed by a much colder rest of the week Tuesday through Friday will start off in the 40s and only warm up into the 60s.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Liz