Rain moving out, windy, colder finish to winter before a spring warm-up

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain showers, windy early, low 30

Friday: Clearing skies, windy, high 46

Saturday: Cold start, beautiful day, high 55

Sunday: Sunny skies, beautiful, high 62

Monday: Mainly sunny, high 64

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It has been a very wet day today with some areas picking up 1-2″ of rainfall so far today. Storms will start to wrap up in the south, but we will still have rain showers wrapped up in our area at least until midnight as colder air will start to push the rain south and east.

Winds will start to pick up this evening and will be in the 18-25mph range, with winds gusting to 40+ mph, this will drive down wind chills into the upper teens to start the day on Friday. Friday will be a beautiful looking day with clearing skies, but temps only into the middle 40s.

Winds will relax Friday night as high pressure moves in, this will clear skies and cool air will allow our temps to drop to the lower to middle 20s to start Spring on Saturday morning. Saturday will be a nice day with temps a degree or two above normal in the middle 50s.

Sunday will be an even nicer day with a cool start and highs in the lower 60s. We will climb back into the middle 60s on Monday with mostly sunny skies. The high will start to shift east for Tuesday with increased clouds and highs in the middle 60s.

Rain showers will develop on Wednesday with highs in the middle to upper 60s. Rain showers will increase into Thursday as we get closer to the cold front. Temps will fall back to near 60 on Thursday.

-Dave