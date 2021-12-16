QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clearing skies, low 31

Friday: Sunshine early, rain late, high 45

Saturday: Rain likely, rain ends later, falling temps, high 49

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 37

Monday: Sunny skies, high 42

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It has been a warm and breezy day with rain showers before sunset. The cold front will slowly work across our area this evening, and will bring drier air in overnight. Temps will fall into the lower 40s by midnight, and into the lower 30s to near 30 by daybreak on Friday. Skies will be mostly sunny during the day on Friday with temps pushing back above normal in the middle 40s for highs.

Clouds will return late on Friday, with rain moving into the area by the evening, with rain increasing in coverage overnight into Saturday morning. Temps will start mild in the upper 30s to low 40s on Saturday morning with temps pushing to the upper 40s to near 50 Saturday afternoon. The first half of the day will wet with rain in the area tapering off late in the day.

Saturday night skies will start to clear and temps fall into the upper 20s. We will see a nice day on Sunday with lots of sunshine, but cooler temps with highs in the upper 30s. Sunshine will be the rule next week early with sunny skies Monday and highs in the lower 40s. We will see numbers still in the lower 40s on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies.

Clouds will increase a bit on Wednesday with highs in the middle 40s. I do expect a weak, dry cold front working through on Thursday with highs back near 40.

-Dave