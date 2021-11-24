QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, rain showers near morning, low 40

Thursday: Rainy, especially before 2pm, wet snow showers at night, high 46

Friday: Mostly cloudy, high 36

Saturday: Partly sunny, high 41

Sunday: Light AM Wet mix, mainly north, Mostly cloudy, high 41

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Night,

It will be a mainly cloudy tonight with temps falling to near 40 by midnight and then starting to slowly rise to the lower 40s by daybreak. Rain showers will move in and build into the area before sunrise with the most moderate coverage of rain between mid morning to early afternoon. Temps will top near the middle 40s. Rain showers will taper off late Thursday and give way to wet snow showers overnight as temps fall.

I do not expect any accumulations, but some like white stuff in the grassy areas is possible, with lows in the upper 20s. Friday will be a cold day for Black Friday with highs in the middle 30s only. We will stay in the lower 40s on Saturday to start the weekend with partly sunny skies.

I expect Saturday overnight into Sunday for a system to pass in the northern part of our area. This will give us a chance, especially north of I-70 of some light wet mix to start Sunday and give way to mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Highs will be back in the lower 40s.

Next week we will end the month with cooler than normal, but drier conditions with clouds on Monday and highs near 40, and more sunshine Tuesday in the lower to middle 40s, and mid to upper 40s on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies.

-Dave